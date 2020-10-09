Patty Jenkins Fears Covid-19 Crisis Would Kill Movie Theatre Industry

WENN

The ‘Wonder Woman’ director warns the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could lead to the extinction of the ‘movie theatre-going forever’ as the industry is struggling amid the crisis.

–

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins has warned that the movie theatre industry faces a very real threat of extinction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide health crisis led to cinemas being shut down earlier this year (20) and, while they started to reopen around the globe in July and August, a number have shuttered again following the delay of the releases such as James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and sci-fi epic “Dune“.

Now Jenkins, whose “Wonder Woman 1984” has been delayed three times due to the pandemic, has warned that the industry may never recover from the impact of Covid-19.

“If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process,” she told Reuters. “We could lose movie theatre-going forever.”

While many movies have headed straight to streaming services rather than having cinema releases, such as Disney’s “Mulan“, Jenkins insisted that’s not a possibility for her blockbuster, starring Gal Gadot.

“It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry,” she warned, adding that, if movie theatres continue to close, Hollywood studios will stop investing in films for cinema releases.

“Where you could crumble the entire industry by making it something that can’t be profitable.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a cinema release on Christmas Day (25Dec20) – six months after its original planned release in July.

Patty Jenkins recently signed an open letter pleading with the congress to help bail out cinemas hit by the crisis. She was joined by Hollywood movie moguls like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Judd Apatow, Jon Chu, Sofia Coppola, Alfonso Cuaron, and Michael Bay.