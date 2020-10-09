Paris Hilton Jets Off to Utah for Protest Outside Her Abusive Boarding School

Instagram

The ‘This Is Paris’ star has flown to Utah from Los Angeles to stage a peaceful protest outside her former school, Provo Canyon School, to have the institution closed.

–

Paris Hilton is leading a peaceful protest outside her old Utah boarding school on Friday (09Oct20) in her continued efforts to have the institution shut down.

The socialite and DJ has been campaigning for the closure of Provo Canyon School, which focuses on the behavioural and mental development of students, after claiming she was physically and mentally abused by staff at the facility when she spent almost a year there at the age of 17.

Hilton recently opened up about the trauma she allegedly suffered in her YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris“, and started a Change.org petition demanding the place be closed for good.

More than 125,000 people have since backed the cause, and on Friday, Hilton boarded a private jet to Utah to join forces with other alleged victims and stage a demonstration for the #BreakingCodeSilence movement.

A few hours before she left her Los Angeles home for the protest, she told news show “Good Morning America“, “Today we are going to be going to Utah with hundreds of other survivors.”

“When I was there, I was physically, psychologically, emotionally abused on a daily basis, so I’m using my platform to make a difference so this doesn’t happen to any other children.”

Among those who have praised Hilton for her campaign was celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D, who revealed this week (begs05Oct20) that she also attended the “torturous” school, where she was “locked up for half a year, without ever seeing the sun” when she was just 15.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, also came forward, revealing she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of her experience at a similar school.

Expressing her gratitude for the support, Hilton said, “The (outpouring) of love and support has just been incredible. I feel so proud to have finally told my truth and my story, and the fact that it’s made such an impact and has now started this movement that’s going to make a real change, I feel like I’ve done big things in life, but this is the most important and this is going to be my legacy, and I’m not gonna stop for however long it takes until the abuse in this industry stops.”

And going public with her long-held secret trauma has already proven to be therapeutic to Hilton. “After doing This Is Paris…, and really working on it and talking about it, I finally don’t have the nightmares anymore,” she said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

Hilton has also recorded a new song, called “I Blame You”, with all proceeds benefitting the #BreakingCodeSilence campaign.

Officials at Provo Canyon have attempted to distance themselves from the abuse allegations, explaining the facility was placed under new ownership in August, 2000 and they therefore “cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”