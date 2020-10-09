Panthers Nathan Cleary – Andrew Johns urges Knights to throw everything at Cleary

Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns has revealed if there was one player his former club could sign then the easy choice would be Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary.

Cleary, who’s currently contracted to Penrith until at least the end of 2024, has taken his game to new heights in season 2020 and is a strong candidate to take out this year’s Dally M Medal.

When asked by a fan on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour on the one player he would like his former club to sign, Johns didn’t think twice when he revealed Cleary would be the man.

With current Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce off-contract at the end of next year, the eighth immortal said he would throw the entire city of Newcastle at 22-year-old Cleary.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary gives the thumbs up after beating the Roosters in the NRL finals. (Getty)

“It’s an easy one and it’s Nathan Cleary,” Johns said.

“We’ve seen the advancement in Nathan.

“He’s only 22 but at the moment he’s the most composed halfback in the competition.

“He’s only going to get better and better which is a frightening prospect.

“Mitchell Pearce is coming off contract at the end of next year. Whether they re-sign him or not, I don’t know.

“But Cleary is the bloke I would be throwing Fort Scratchley and Newcastle Harbour at.

“Nathan Cleary’s the man for sure.”

But Johns conceded any hopes of Newcastle luring Cleary would be slim as he expects the halfback to spend his entire career at Penrith.

“He will play his whole career at Penrith and so he should,” he said.

“He will be a one-club player.

“He will play until he’s 35 or 36 – another 14 years of him at the top – Frightening. “