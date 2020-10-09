Pandemic bringing a surge of young entrepreneurs as traditional jobs become less reliable, group finds

Article content continued

I anticipate a real boom in wellness and a focus on natural health

Startups are entering a transformational environment where RBC expects the pandemic to slash the Canadian economy by more than $500 billion in output and hold it under pre-crisis levels until 2022.

Government figures show there were more than 1.1 million businesses in Canada in 2017, the latest years for statistics, and nearly two thirds employed four or fewer people. New companies formed and old ones died the most in the professional, scientific and technical services sector, according to Statistics Canada. The information and cultural industries had the highest percentage of high-growth enterprises by employment and revenue, it said.

The Rock My Business funding is part of RBC’s Future Launch, the bank’s $500-million youth employment initiative.

“Their businesses not only contribute to the strength of our economy, but also motivate and inspire other young Canadians to pursue entrepreneurship as a path to meaningful employment,” Mark Beckles, senior director of Youth Strategy & Innovation at RBC, said in a statement. “That’s what RBC Future Launch is all about.”

Interested entrants can visit the Rock My Business page to sign up for the next available workshops.

Last year, Futurpreneur chose Langley, B.C.-based Maker Cube — an aid for startups themselves — as its entrepreneur of the year, a separate award. The new company co-founded by Jacqueline Wong finds rental space for startups at about half the going rate as well as access to expensive tools and an entrepreneurial network.

“As entrepreneurs we know the startup struggle very well,” Wong told Futurpreneur. “There are many barriers in place that make it difficult for an entrepreneur to launch their business. Maker Cube has impacted the entrepreneur community by eliminating those barriers and creating a place for entrepreneurs to connect.”