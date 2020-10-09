OnePlus 8T leaked render gives us best look so far

While OnePlus has already unveiled several smartphones this year, the company has plans to show off yet another handset, the OnePlus 8T.
Leaker Ishan Agarwal has posted a render of the smartphone in Lunar Silver, which seems to come in a matte texture and a gloss Aquamarine colour option.
Exclusive: OnePlus 8T 5G Official Render in Lunar Silver & Aquamarine Colour Option!
I must say, it looks different but not bad. I akind of like the design, it’s growing on me. The Lunar Silver seems matte while Green is glossy. Which one do you like better? #OnePlus8T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/GTS8WDp4m4
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 9, 2020
The handset features an in-display camera on the top left corner of the display and a quad shooter setup in the rear.
The OnePlus 8T will also sport a 64-megapixel camera with a larger sensor to let more light in and a Snapdragon 865+ processor and a 120Hz display refresh rate.
OnePlus’s 8T launch event is set for October 14th at 10am ET/7am PT.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)