Offset Admits He’s ‘Stressed Out’ Due to Cardi B Divorce

It all starts after the ‘Walk It Talk It’ hitmaker takes to his Instagram account to share a video of him asking his fans what color he should dye his hair next.

It looks like Cardi B‘s decision to divorce Offset has finally taken a toll on the latter. On Friday, October 9, he admitted to feeling “stressed out” and expressed his hope to meet the “WAP” hitmaker even for once.

It all started after he took to Instagram to share a video of him asking his fans whether or not he should dye his hair. Telling his fans that he dyed his hair “yellow” a long time ago, Offset then debated if he should go back blond or choose different colors like black and purple. In the caption of the post, the Migos member wrote, “What color should I dye my hair?”

His video was re-posted on The Shade Room, prompting more responses from online folks. While some genuinely gave him suggestions, one person decided to comment on Offset’s appearance in the video as the said user noted that the rapper “looks stressed out.”

Catching wind of the comment, Offset subsequently responded, “I am. I miss MRS.WAP…call her for me but private.” It was clear he was referring to Cardi.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in September of this year, explaining that she decided to end their marriage because she was tired of arguing with him. Ever since then, some people have been dragging the “Walk It Talk It” rapper, but Cardi was not having any of that.

In response to a fan who said it’s their “rights to drag” Offset, the femcee wrote, “I don’t give a f**k if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s**t out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture. If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s**t.”