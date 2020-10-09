NRL: Roosters Sonny Bill Williams keeping options on the table

Roosters star Sonny Bill Williams has refused to rule out a return to the NRL next season following his side’s semi-final loss to the Canberra Raiders.

The Roosters’ season came to an end on Friday night after going down 22-18 in a blockbuster with Canberra at the SCG.

With the tricolours unable to capture their third premiership in a row, all eyes are on Williams and what his next move will be.

Williams returned to the Roosters midway through the season after his Super League club, Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from this year’s competition.

Williams was fantastic for the Roosters in what could prove to be the final NRL match of his glittering career (Getty)

Discussing his next steps after the loss, the former All Black refused to rule out a return to the NRL next season, but said whatever decision he makes will be up to his wife.

“I’m not too sure at this stage, I’ve got to talk to the wife,” Williams told Nine.

“These old joints are a little bit tough to get out of the starting blocks each week.

“We will see what happens with Toronto and if that falls through, then who knows, I might be standing here next year holding that microphone.

“I’m too sure, I’ve got to keep a few balls in play and talk to the wife.

“If anything comes to fruition, it’s got to go through the boss.

“Tough result tonight but I’m just grateful to still be here doing it.”

However, Parramatta legend Peter Sterling said despite Williams proving that he can still contribute at a high level for the Roosters, a full season in the NRL next year might be too much for the 35-year-old.

“He won’t be in the NRL, I don’t see a full season there,” Sterling said

“He was fantastic tonight. He was a real success story this year.

“If you’d have said halfway through the year that Sonny Bill Williams would be running around in a semi-final, you would’ve said, ‘What are you taking about?’

“He came back and slowly got back to a situation where he could play. I thought he was big tonight.

“But he will be a success at whatever he does because he has the mindset and willpower.”