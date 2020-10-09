NRL news, Wests Tigers enter race to sign Joseph Suaalii

The Wests Tigers have reportedly emerged as shock contenders in the never-ending race to sign teen prodigy Joseph Suaalii.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sualii has told South Sydney, where he is currently signed, that he doesn’t want to be at Redfern next season despite being offered a stunning four-year deal reportedly worth $1.9 million.

It’s the latest development in what has fast become a messy saga between Suaalii, Souths and Rugby Australia since the 15-a-side code entered the race to sign the 17-year-old late last year.

Joseph Suaalii (Twitter)

Since that time, Suaalii has failed to settle on a contract despite reports of numerous large-money deals being tabled to the teenager.

Most recently he ruffled feathers when returned to Souths after backflipping on a mega-money deal with Rugby Australia, and asked them to insert release clauses into each year of his latest contract offer, a suggestion which was boldly rejected by the club.

The Sydney Roosters have since made movements behind the scenes, signaling their interest in bagging the teenager, and now the Tigers have entered the rat-race as the Rabbitohs’ patience draws thin.

Joseph Suaalii with Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett. (Twitter)

Tigers coach Michael Maguire is understood to have helped a young Suaalii when the pair were at Souths. The club is also believed to have space within their salary cap as Maguire’s roster cleanout pushes on at Leichhardt.

In lieu of Suaalii, the Rabbitohs were linked with a bid at Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr, as reported by WWOS earlier this week.

Addo-Carr is a Souths junior and the Rabbitohs believe he would thrive at the club given its rich Indigenous culture.

However, speaking to media on Friday, coach Wayne Bennett boldly denied any such move by the club.

“Josh Addo-Carr is not coming to South Sydney – that is not happening,” Bennett said.