NRL news, Michael Jennings suspended under Anti-Doping Policy

The NRL has provisionally suspended Parramatta Eels veteran Michael Jennings under the league’s Anti-Doping Policy on the day of his side’s do-or-die finals clash against the Rabbitohs.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the NRL announced that Jennings had returned a positive test for Ligandrol and Ibutamoren, both steroids.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) has today provisionally suspended Parramatta Eels player Michael Jennings under the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy,” the statement read.

“The Provisional Suspension Notice asserts that Mr Jennings returned a positive A-sample for LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and its metabolite Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033, and also Ibutamoren and its metabolites Desbenzyl Ibutamoren and OH Ibutamoren.

Michael Jennings (Getty)

“Each of those substances are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL’s Anti-Doping Policy.”

The news will come as a huge blow for the Eels on the day of their sudden-death semi-finals clash against the Rabbitohs.

It’s undoubtedly a spanner in the works for Coach Brad Arthur who is already battling through the loss of wingers Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo through injury. Jennings’ suspension will only add to the coach’s woes.

“Parramatta have lost their two wingers, and they’ve lost Michael Jennings now,” NRL legend Darren Lockyer told Weekend TODAY.

“So, on the eve of their finals it’s definitely not the news and individual, a team or a club wants.

“I think it will be a distraction, no doubt.”

Jennings was tested on the 21st of September with the positive result received on the 9th of October.

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Jennings now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

The NRL has informed Jennings of his provisional suspension and have advised him of the support services available to him.