NRL news, Andrew Johns’ huge Hayne endorsement for Cody Walker

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns says he would pick Cody Walker to partner Nathan Cleary in the NSW halves ahead of Luke Keary, as the Rabbitoh nears 2009 Jarryd Hayne form.

Just weeks after Eels legend Peter Sterling declared Walker was ‘knocking down the door’ of an Origin call-up, the Rabbitohs playmaker has gone on a tear, single-handedly orchestrating some of the Bunnies’ biggest wins in the run into finals.

The mastermind behind Souths’ historic 60-8 drubbing of the Roosters and their 46-20 finals comeback over the Knights, it’s Walker’s instinctual attacking minded-game that has recaptured the imagination of the league.

Johns said he had rarely seen such a magnetic peak in form and emphatically declared Walker’s tear was reaching the heights set by Hayne’s iconic run in 2009.

Andrew Johns says Cody Walker is nearing the heights of Jarryd Hayne’s iconic 2009 run of form. (Getty) (Getty)

“He is just in unbelievable form. I put it up there,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“When Jarryd Hayne went on that run in 2009, I had never seen a performance like that.

“Cody is getting near that. Not as good, but his last couple of weeks he’s just been unbelievable. I love watching him play. ‘Give me the ball, I’m going to win it’.”

Ultimately, Johns said he would pick Walker ahead of Keary to partner Cleary in the Blues’ engine room despite the Rabbitoh failing to impress in last year’s series.

Regardless of NSW coach Brad Fittler’s decision, Johns was certain Walker would have a part to play in the upcoming series.

“If I picked the team tomorrow, I would probably go Cody and Nathan Cleary,” Johns said.

“Cody gave us a taste last year but was left out for the next two games but he’ll definitely be in the top 27 when Freddy picks his squad.

“If he doesn’t start, he’ll be on the bench. But he will definitely play some part. If I had to pick my halves now I would go Nathan and Cody.”

