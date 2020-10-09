Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to World Food Program

“The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever. Then Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Program for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.” “The World Food Program has so much, across the globe in about 83 countries, and we’re so elated. We hope this will even, this will be even more fuel for a branch of a very dedicated humanitarian aid workers, working some of the hardest to reach areas in very difficult circumstances — often leaving, traveling, leaving their families behind to be in the service of humanity.”