NFL Week 5: Picks and preview

Week 4 of the NFL season was all about big statements. The Cleveland Browns ran all over the Cowboys in historic fashion, and Odell Beckham Jr. flashed his early-career form with three touchdowns. Tom Brady became the oldest quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game, and rallied the Buccaneers past the Chargers in the process. The Seahawks kept rolling, though their defense still looked suspect against Miami, and Josh Allen had another outstanding performance as Buffalo handled the Raiders to remain undefeated. The Texans made a statement of another kind, when they decided that 0-4 and a roster disaster looming both in the future was enough, and fired Bill O’Brien. Unfortunately, the biggest statement of all was made by the Tennessee Titans, as their clandestine workouts fueled a full-on COVID-19 outbreak that has their game with Buffalo in jeopardy, and the NFL threatening severe punishments for the franchise.

(BYE: Detroit, Green Bay)

Weekly point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 7-8 Season: 31-31-1