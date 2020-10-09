NFL to penalize players, coaches for approaching refs without mask?

As the NFL weighs discipline against the Tennessee Titans for their COVID-19 outbreak, the league is also making changes that will carry significant consequences for other coaches and players this season.

A few weeks after handing out over $1 million in fines, the NFL is set to take its on-field safety protocols to another level on game days. If fines weren’t enough to deter violating the league’s COVID-19 guidelines, a new policy may to the trick.

The NFL’s senior VP of officiating told teams in a memo on Friday, obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that any person who approaches an official without a face covering will be subject to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

In the message to clubs, Perry Fewell drove home the NFL’s enhanced safety guidelines and warned clubs that there will be significant consequences for violating the rules. In addition to the 15-yard penalty, players and coaches may face a suspension, and organizations could be fined or forfeit a draft pick.