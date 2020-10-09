New Zealand vs Australia live stream: How to watch Bledisloe Cup rugby online from anywhere

Having been reduced to a two-match series last year to accommodate the Rugby World Cup, the 2019 Bledisloe Cup saw honours even with both sides winning their home matches.

International rugby returns with a bang this weekend, headed up by this Bledisloe Cup clash in Wellington – read on to find out how to watch New Zealand vs Australia with our live stream guide.

This weekend’s clash marks the first of two consecutive home ties for the All Blacks in this four-match series. The two teams are set to meet next weekend at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of game three next month at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with the series concluding with Game 4 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on December 12 – a match that’s also set to double as the final game of the Rugby Championship.

With a huge war of words breaking out between the two countries’ rugby associations over the scheduling of this year’s games along with disagreements over Covid-19 precautions, there’s a fair chance that the growing off-field animosity could spill out onto the pitch.

With the Wallabies deploying a vastly inexperienced side – over a third of Dave Rennie’s 44-man squad are uncapped – New Zealand are understandably big favourites to take this opening game.

Indeed, any sort of positive result for the Aussies will be against the odds – the Kiwi’s have won 11 of their last 13 Tests against Australia, and have a 19-year winning streak on home turf.

Read for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

New Zealand vs Australia – Bledisloe Cup 2020 Game 1: Where and when?

Saturday’s match will be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium with kick-off is at 4pm NZDT local time

That makes it a 2pm AEDT start for Aussies and an early 4am BST Saturday morning kick-off in the UK For rugby fans in the US it’s an 11pm ET / 8pm PT Friday night start.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia rugby online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Bledisloe Cup clash further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.