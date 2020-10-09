NeNe Leakes Announces She’s Opening “The Linnethia Lounge” In Atlanta

Roommates, NeNe Leakes is always about her coins and she’s not letting her departure from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stop her bag! NeNe recently took to social media to announce that she is opening a brand new lounge in Atlanta that bears her first name, Linnethia.

NeNe Leakes is one of the most successful “Real Housewives” in the history of the franchise—and one of the reasons why is because she never misses an opportunity to level up. If you thought that just because she will no longer be on the show she helped build, “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” that she would just fade into the background…think again.

NeNe just made a very big announcement regarding her latest business venture, only weeks after officially confirming her “RHOA” exit for season 13. In a post on her Instagram, NeNe gave fans a first look at “The Linnethia Lounge,” which she says is currently under construction and “coming soon.”

This is the latest business for NeNe Leakes, who also has a successful wig line and her long-running SWAG Boutique. She also has a new show set to premiere on E! sometime before the end of the year.

View this post on Instagram Okay!! #Roommates, #NeNeLeakes is already leveling up after leaving #RHOA…and she just announced her new lounge in ATL! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 8, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

As we previously reported, in an exclusive with Entertianment Tonight, NeNe Leakes set the record straight once and for all about leaving the Bravo hit reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 12 seasons where she was the only original cast member. Confirming what led to her departure, NeNe said “I left the show. I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.” When asked if she would ever come back to the show she helped make a household name, she said she is not interested at the moment, “I wish them all the best, really, I do, but I don’t think that’s the place for me.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post NeNe Leakes Announces She’s Opening “The Linnethia Lounge” In Atlanta appeared first on The Shade Room.