Neha Dhupia shares pictures as she prepares momos at home

While the lockdown has caused a major blow in how we go about in our lives, it certainly has also given each and everyone some ‘me’ time. Now, each person used this excess time on their hands for different things. While some indulged in reading some decided to get experimental in the kitchen. Yesterday, Neha Dhupia decided to indulge in the latter as she prepped for a momo night at home.

The actress shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram account giving us into the process. Her first story was a picture of the actress preparing shaping and stuffing the momos. She captioned the picture as, “#WorkInProgress”.

The second story had the picture of the infused product. Neha captioned the picture, “Uff this smells divine… the candle and the momo…. Missing my girls @yountentsomo @gurleengambhir @sukhmanigambhir”

The third and the final story featured her husband Angad Bedi, snacking on the momos. Along with sharing the story, Neha wrote, “If I keep making these boomerangs, there be no left!!! @AngadBedi.”

Looks like Angad and Neha sure enjoyed their dinner date at home.