Mindy Kaling Feels ‘So Strange’ While Announcing Birth of Second Child

Instagram

During her appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ actress says that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on September 3.

–

Mindy Kaling is now a mom of two. The “A Wrinkle in Time” actress surprised people when she announced that she has quietly given birth to her second child, a son named Spencer, in the Thursday, October 8 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“.

Speaking to host Stephen Colbert, Mindy revealed that her new bundle of joy was born last month. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she spilled, prompting a shocked Stephen to say, “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

Mindy answered, “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people! It’s true!” Asked about the name of her son, the “Ocean’s 8” star said, “His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

Baby Spencer joins big sister Katherine Kaling, who greeted the world in December 2017. Even though Mindy happily revealed that she is now a mother of two, she has never made public the identity of their father. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she previously said of her decision to keep the identity of her baby daddy a secret.

Despite that, Mindy is more than willing to share her motherhood journey. “I’m in a privileged position because I have help, you know, and I know that’s not the case for all American women. I’m a single mom, but I have the means to have help. … It is what it is!” she told Us Weekly last year, adding how she hopes her career would inspire her children. “It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work more hard than I play hard. And so I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK!”