Mavericks’ Porzingis has right knee surgery

This isn’t the first noteworthy injury Porzingis has sustained as a pro. He tore the ACL in his left knee in February 2018 while playing with the New York Knicks and didn’t return until Oct. 23, 2019, when he made his Dallas debut.

Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 35.2% from three-point range and 42.7% from the field in 57 regular-season games with the Mavericks.

The Mavs added that there is no set timetable for Porzingis to return to basketball activities. That shouldn’t concern Dallas fans too much, however, as it’s unknown when training-camp sessions and the 2020-21 NBA season will begin. Per ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained last month that he envisions a January date, rather than Christmas Day, for the start of the new campaign.

Much like with the NHL, the NBA is affected by the border that separates the United States and Canada remaining closed to nonessential business for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unless that changes before or at the start of the new year, the Toronto Raptors would have to temporarily relocate to the U.S. to compete.