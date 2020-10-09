Mariah Carey May Have a Collaboration With Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson Coming Soon

WENN/Apega/Michael Boardman

It is all because the ‘When You Believe’ singer shares on social media a photo showing on-set director’s chairs with the initials of the three songstresses on the back.

Now that the end of the year is fast approaching, so does the holiday season. And when it comes to Christmas, of course it’s gotta be Mariah Carey. The New York diva recently teased her upcoming “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas”, which is going to be streamed on Apple TV, and it’d seemingly feature Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

It is all because of the recent photo Mariah uploaded on social media to tease her upcoming release. In the photo, people could see three chairs with the three singers’ own initials written on it as Mariah captioned the snap with a Christmas tree emoji. This made people suspect that her new collaboration will feature Ariana and Jennifer.

Unsurprisingly enough, people went wild over the possibility. “OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY,” one person was so excited s/he wrote in all-caps. “not an Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson collab…..20th #1 incoming,” another was equally hyped, even predicting that the “Hero” singer will have another No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 due to this collaboration.

Meanwhile, an individual compared it to Mariah’s collaboration with Whitney Houston, “When You Believe”. The said person commented, “SCREAMING. THIS IS A WHITNEY + MARIAH moment but in modern day, with Mariah….. Iconic.” Someone else chimed in, “Yall…if AG stands for Ariana Grande I may actually pass out! Like full out faint! It would be the moment we all never thought we would get…also JH has to be Jennifer Hudson! I’m shaking!”

Should the speculation be true, it would really put feud rumors between Ariana and Mariah to rest. Previous reports suggested that the two singers were not on good terms since people kept comparing them with each other. Mariah’s ex, Nick Cannon, previously said of their beef in an interview, “This is what Mariah hates, and Ariana made the cardinal mistake of saying–or I don’t even know if it was her–but, it was associated. It was like, ‘the next’ or ‘the new’ Mariah Carey. [And she’s like] ‘The f**k does that mean?’ I’m the Mariah Carey, why do you need another one? Why do you need the next one?'”