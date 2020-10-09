Man charged after alleged attack in Perth’s north

A man has been charged after two young men were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing attack in Perth ‘s north.

Billy O’Hare and River Pitt, both 21, were ready to have a night out and waiting for an Uber outside a home on St Barnabas Boulevard, Quinns Rock, when they were allegedly set upon on Thursday.

“Basically seen some dude walking his dog and yelling and screaming, talking to himself, and he walked across the road and started yelling at us,” Mr O’Hare told .

Billy O’Hare was waiting with his friend when they were allegedly set upon by a knife-wielding man. ()

The two young men were waiting for an Uber when they were attacked. ()

“Everyone started screaming ‘he’s got a knife’ but it was a bit late, so I hit him then was shocked.”

Mr O’Hare’s daughter was just metres from her father when the incident happened.

As bystanders rushed to help the two men, nearby security footage showed Mr Kavanagh allegedly rush back to his own home with his dog.

“We saw that he had a knife in his hand and he said ‘I’ve got this’ and flung it on his lawn,” neighbour Vicki Rusk told .

River Pitt’s bowl was punctured in the knife attack. ()

CCTV showed Kavanagh rush home with his dog after the alleged attack. ()

Police tracked the 37-year-old down a short later and arrested him.

He was charged with unlawful wounding and grievous bodily harm and remains behind bars after a court appearance today.

Mr O’Hare and Mr Pitt were taken to Royal Perth Hospital where Mr Pitt underwent surgery.

His stab wound was so deep it punctured his bowel.

Mr O’Hare says his lung was also punctured in the attack.