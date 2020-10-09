Male Stripper Denies Having Threesome With Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam: ‘Straight Bulls**t’

Instagram

Things reportedly got hot and heavy between the ladies and Michael Bolwaire at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, with a source alleging that there was ‘some girl-on-girl-on-girl action that went down’ at the bash.

Reports about Cynthia Bailey‘s wild bachelorette party recently surfaced online, claiming that Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam had a threesome with a male stripper there. However, the stripper who has been identified as Michael Bolwaire was quick to deny something like that ever happened at the bash.

Michael made use of his Instagram account to shut down the report. “To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper. I’m the stripper,” he began in the Friday, October video. “I built an entire brand on professionalism, and it don’t just stop here y’all. I got fans, followers and supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that.”

He went on addressing the rumors without name-dropping Porsha or Tanya at all. “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened,” Michael said. “I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d**k. Again, nothing happened. Y’all be cool.”

<br />

Love B. Scott previously reported that things got hot and heavy between Tanya, Porsha and Michael at Cynthia’s bachelorette party. “There was allegedly some girl-on-girl-on-girl action that went down before Porsha and Tanya made their way into the bedroom with the man,” so the publication reported, adding that newcomer LaToya Ali was involved in the hookup.

In addition to that, the ladies apparently “thought they were being sneaky when they got their peaches cobbled by hiding from the cameras–but they underestimated the power of the microphones. Production has usable footage, but it’s unclear if it will be featured in the show.” It was also reported that some of them have suggested to take “legal action” so that the footage would not be featured on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“.