Luis Suarez: Barcelona departure brought me to tears

Luis Suarez joined Atletico Madrid last month after Barcelona told him he was no longer part of their plans despite having one year remaining on his contract. The 33-year-old didn’t want to leave Camp Nou, and he’s finally breaking his silence on the move to Diego Simeone’s squad.

Suarez believes Josep Maria Bartomeu, Ronald Koeman and the remainder of Barca’s management could’ve handled his situation with a little more class. The Uruguayan said he would’ve taken a bench role to remain with the club, but Bartomeu and Koeman had their minds made up.

“There were other ways to tell me that they wanted to change things,” Suarez said, according to ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. “The way it was done and the feeling that they’re kicking you out is what hurt the most. Those few days [before my Atletico debut on Sept. 27] were really hard. “I cried because of everything I was going through. I didn’t take the message from the club about moving on well. More than anything because of the way they handled it, because you have to accept when a cycle has come to the end.”

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, who is good friends with Suarez, also wasn’t happy with how team management handled his departure. He posted a message on social media after Suarez’s move, criticizing the Catalan club’s board while also wishing his friend good luck.

Messi’s comments only provide further evidence that his relationship with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu continues to deteriorate. The 33-year-old decided to remain with Barcelona, but only because he didn’t want to take the club to court.

Along with Suarez, Barcelona has parted ways with some of Messi’s other close friends in the past, including Arturo Vidal and Neymar. Neymar, who now is with Paris Saint-Germain, commented on Messi’s post saying: “It’s unbelievable how they do things.”

In his Atletico Madrid debut, Suarez tallied two goals in a win over Granada. While Barca probably watched that performance and regretted their decision to move on from Suarez, he hasn’t scored since.