LIVE | Zondo says he’s giving Zuma ‘an opportunity to clear his name’ at the #StateCaptureInquiry

Zuma won’t attend state capture commission until ‘biased’ Zondo recuses himself

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have written to chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, asking him to recuse himself due to his “biased disposition” towards the former leader.

In a letter drafted by his legal team, Mabuza Attorneys, Zuma states that he is of the view that he has been “targeted” by the commission of inquiry.

This follows an ultimatum made by Zondo earlier this month, when he announced before proceedings at the commission that new, non-negotiable dates for Zuma’s appearance to give evidence would be from 16 to 20 November.

He said that, on 9 October at 09:00, the commission would hear an application brought by its legal team for an order authorising the issuing of a summons.