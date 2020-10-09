LIVE | Frontline: Farm attacks are prioritised as part of fear crimes, says Cele

FACT CHECK | No evidence Bheki Cele said ‘farmers shouldn’t complain when they get hurt’

Accounts taken from eyewitnesses and video footage shot at a gathering of farmers, farmworkers and police in Normandien, KwaZulu-Natal, have been unable to prove that Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “Farmers shouldn’t complain when they get hurt.”

Cele is alleged to have made the remarks at an imbizo with the farming community of Normandien on 21 September, three weeks after the murders of Glen Rafferty and his wife, Vida, at their farmhouse in the area.

The police minister has, however, vehemently denied making the statement.