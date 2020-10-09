Lightning place Tyler Johnson on waivers

With Johnson on the move, Bolts general manager Julien BriseBois now has room to sign restricted free agents Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak.

Losing Johnson is an unfortunate but necessary move for the Stanley Cup champion Lightning. The right-shot centerman won’t have any issues finding a new home considering he’s tallied 45-plus points in five of his seven full NHL seasons.

While Johnson’s numbers took a dip this past season, he’ll be a valuable asset to any team looking to add some depth. He tallied 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games this past season and added four goals and three assists in 25 playoff games.