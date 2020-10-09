‘LHH’ Star Brittany Taylor Appears to Defend Tory Lanez After Being Charged Over Shooting Scandal

Instagram

Her comments arrive after Los Angeles prosecutors announced on Thursday, October 8 that the Canadian rapper is charged with assault for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year.

“Love & Hip Hop: New York City” star Brittany Taylor has some messages regarding Tory Lanez after he was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. Sharing on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 8, Brittany appeared to urge people to leave the Canadian rapper alone.

“Y’all gotta get off Tory d**k for real. I’ve been keeping quiet and keeping my opinions to myself but y’all mutting it now,” the VH1 personality wrote on her Instagram account. “Get off that man d**k. Y’all don’t know wtf y’all talking about. Just d**k riding for free.”

She went on saying, “FOH, worry about ya selves and mofos y’all actually know. Y’all got so much to say about folks y’all don;t know from nowhere but y’all phone and TV screens. Man, move around!”

Her post, however, didn’t sit well in most Internet users. “So you’re telling us to mind our business yet you proceed to comment on other people’s business. Make it make sense Jesus,” one wrote to her. Meanwhile, someone accused Brittany of wanting a “discount feature so bad.”

“For somebody that’s always getting beat up, she sure does talk a lot,” another fan commented, referring to Brittany accusing Remy Ma of physically assaulting her. “But girl you don’t know him or the situation either.. y’all make sure y’all vote,” another comment read.

Her comments arrive after Los Angeles prosecutors announced on Thursday, October 8 that Tory is charged with assault with a semi automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

In addition to that, the rap star is facing a gun allegation and a charge that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. “The defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

If convicted, Tory could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. He is set to be arraigned on October 13.