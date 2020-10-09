Leaked doc: Microsoft is allowing most employees to work from home for less than 50% of their working week or for managers to approve permanent remote work (Tom Warren/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4


Tom Warren / The Verge:

Leaked doc: Microsoft is allowing most employees to work from home for less than 50% of their working week or for managers to approve permanent remote work  —  Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate,nbsp; —  Microsoft is allowing its employees to work from home permanently.

