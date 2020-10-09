Tom Warren / The Verge:
Leaked doc: Microsoft is allowing most employees to work from home for less than 50% of their working week or for managers to approve permanent remote work — Microsoft employees will also be able to relocate,nbsp; — Microsoft is allowing its employees to work from home permanently.
Leaked doc: Microsoft is allowing most employees to work from home for less than 50% of their working week or for managers to approve permanent remote work (Tom Warren/The Verge)
Tom Warren / The Verge: