Laxmmi Bomb’s trailer has the perfect blend of horror and comedy



















Post the release of Good Newwz last year, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani teamed up for yet another film. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a story about a man taking revenge from the baddies after the ghost of a eunuch takes over his body. The trailer of the film was released this afternoon and Akshay’s performance in the film looks top notch. Akshay and Kiara look good together on screen and the songs shot in Dubai add to the necessary glamour to this movie.

From the trailer, it is clear that Akshay and Kiara come to impress the latter’s parents but on reaching there, a ghost takes over Akshay’s body and what happens post that is the journey the film promises to take you on. It looks to be the perfect horror-comedy. The film is set to release digitally on November 9, 2020.