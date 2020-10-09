Larry David and Girlfriend Ashley Underwood Married After 3 Years of Dating

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star and his partner, who started dating after meeting in 2017 at Sacha Baron Cohen’s birthday party, have quietly tied the knot in Southern California.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood are now a married couple. After being together for three years, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and his partner quietly exchanged wedding vows on Wednesday, October 7 in Southern California.

The happy news, which was brought up by PEOPLE, came nine months after Larry revealed that Ashley moved into his Pacific Palisades home sometime in 2019. In a profile piece for GQ, the comedian claimed that his then-girlfriend took her fluffy black-and-white cat named Elwood along. They have since adopted an Australian shepherd puppy named Bernie.

Back in April, the “Whatever Works” actor divulged to the New York Times that he first met his now-wife in 2017 at Sacha Baron Cohen‘s birthday party. At that time, the bride worked as a producer on Sacha’s Showtime satirical show “Who Is America?“. She is also a friend of “The Dictator” star’s wife, Isla Fisher.

“We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” he told the publication. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, Larry spent his time in quarantine with Ashley and his 26-year-old daughter, Cazzie. “There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” he told the Times about how they dealt living at home together.

“Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes,” he added. ” ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now.”

“Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem!” he continued. “You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV.”

This is Larry’s second marriage. He was previously married to environmental activist Laurie David for 14 years before calling it quits in 2007. They share two daughters together, Cazzie and 24-year-old Romy.