Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB back at practice, ‘good to go’ for Week 5

Lamar Jackson practiced for the first time in three days Friday as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh allayed fears about his quarterback’s health.

Last season’s unanimous NFL MVP surprisingly appeared on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, missing practice on both days because of a knee issue and then illness.

The 3-1 Ravens will face the 1-2-1 Bengals at M,amp;T Bank Stadium on Sunday, and Harbaugh said that Jackson will be fine to start at QB.

“He was 100 percent. He was good,” Harbaugh told reporters of Jackson after Friday’s practice.

“What happened was Wednesday his knee just felt sore. He just felt like he needed to try and rest it a little bit, between him and [offensive coordinator Greg] Roman and [James] Urban and Ron Medlin, our trainer, just felt like that was the best course. So, that’s what happened Wednesday.

“Thursday he was ready to go but he got sick, his stomach was really bothering him. He had to go home. I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was, but we all get something like that periodically. That’s what that was.

“It was just strange timing on that whole deal. But that’s what happened. He’s good to go.”

Jackson is in his second full year as the Ravens’ starter. He has thrown for 769 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception through the season’s first quarter.

Only Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has more rushing yards (265) than Jackson’s 235 among players at their position.