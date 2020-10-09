Lamar Jackson ‘100 percent,’ will play vs. Bengals

The 23-year-old, who temporarily sat while backup Robert Griffin III led first-team practice reps on Wednesday and Thursday, returned to his rightful place on Friday and, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, showed no signs of carrying any lower-body setback. Jackson not only worked without limitations. He wasn’t seen wearing a brace or any protective wrap.

He was also reportedly dealing with a nondisclosed illness on Thursday.

“It kind of falls into the ‘It is what it is’ category,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman explained when speaking of Jackson’s health on Thursday. “It’s just part of life of what we do. That’s just how it goes and you make the best of it.”

Jackson heads into the weekend with a 3-0 career record over Cincinnati, and he completed 71% of his passes with three touchdowns, an interception and 336 rushing yards in those victories.

In his first four games of the current campaign, Jackson tallied seven passing touchdowns with one interception, 769 passing yards, 235 rushing yards and a single touchdown on the ground. He’s completed 67 of his 98 (68.4%) throws.