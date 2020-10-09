Kylie Jenner Has a New Song That Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Loving

It’s the music collab that needs to happen: the Jonas Brothers feat. Kylie Jenner.

Joe Jonas proved he’s a big fan of Kylie’s singing skills when he and wife Sophie Turner rocked out to her newest jingle and shared their lip syncing skills on TikTok.

Joe posted a video on Friday, Oct. 9, of the showbiz spouses singing “Wasted,” a new mini song that Kylie debuted on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The iconic moment took place at a family dinner during a tumultuous trip to Palm Springs. Kylie ordered some of her fav, Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for “42 on the rocks and a ginger ale.”

The 23-year-old then sung out, “”Cause I’m gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one.” She turned to Kourtney Kardashian and asked, “Kourtney, what the f–k are you on?!”

Kylie’s sister replied, “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.” Same, Kourtney, same.