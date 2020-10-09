Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Shut Down Split Rumors With Dominican Vacay

Instagram

The SKIMS founder has taken to her Instagram account to share some photos during the trip as one photo features her rapper husband smiling widely next to their eldest daughter North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s relationship is just fine. Amid rumors that the two are heading to divorce, the couple appears to shut the speculations down as they’re seen enjoying a family vacation in Dominican Republic alongside their kids.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account to share some photos during the trip. One picture saw her looking gorgeous during a dinner by the pool with her son Saint behind him. She wore a colorful plunging dress and a pair of golden earrings. The other photo, meanwhile, featured her rapper husband smiling widely next to their eldest daughter North. “Dinner Dates in the DR,” so she said.

<br />

In response to the post, one fan commented, “Kayne been glowing lately lol.” Gushing over Kim’s beauty, another fan wrote, “The most beautiful woman I have ever met.” Someone also raved, “Fresh faced, love this no makeup makeup.”

Kim and Kanye visited the country back in August to reportedly “focus on their marriage” amid Kanye’s bid for presidency. “They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

Another source claimed that the rapper was “really enjoying his family time right now,” adding, “honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.”

The couple has been rumored to be having a marital trouble amid Kanye’s Twitter meltdown. The 43-year-old rapper’s controversial anti-abortion stance reportedly the final straw for the 39-year-old socialite and model. A so-called insider said, “Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

Another insider, meanwhile, begged to differ, claiming that though Kim was “weighing all options” on the future of her marriage, she still didn’t have a plan to leave him during his difficult time. “[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” the source shared.

“As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling,” the source added, explaining, “Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle.”