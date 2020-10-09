Kendall Jenner Flips Out On Kylie Jenner: You Ruined My F*cking Night!!

In last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers were shocked to see model Kendall Jenner flipping out on her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall is desperately looking for an outfit. Older sister, Kourtney Kardashian lends Kendall an outfit — but Kylie moves in and steals it.

“I wanted to wear your brown other outfit. But then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie,” Kendall yells. “And lets her wear whatever the f*ck she wants.”

“I came in first and you offered me those outfits first. So that’s why I’m so annoyed,” Kendall says to Kourtney. “I feel completely underdressed and I said something earlier today that I don’t have anything to go out in and Kourtney’s like, ‘Oh my god, I have so many looks if you need to borrow anything, come to my room and take anything you want.'”

Next year, KUWTK will be coming to an end.