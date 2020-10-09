Kendall Jenner Called ‘Trashy’ for Going Braless in Transparent Tank Top

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is criticized for her choice of outfit that exposes her chest while going out shopping in Santa Monica with Hailey Baldwin.

–

Kendall Jenner is called out for her not-so-classy look during her recent outing with celebrity pal Hailey Baldwin. The widely-known catwalk beauty has been criticized for showing perhaps a little too much for others’ comfort in her transparent outfit.

The 24-year-old supermodel exposed her chest as she went braless in a cropped white tank top, which gave a glimpse of her nipples and flashed her toned midriff, while going out for shopping in Santa Monica. She teamed the revealing top with a baggy pair of off-white trousers and cream heels, while carrying a green Gucci bag over her shoulder and nude-colored face mask.

Hel female companion, meanwhile, also went for a torso-baring look in a beige bra, a semi-fluffy brown sweater and skintight jeans with orange heels. She wore a black face mask and accessorized with a necklace.

But Kendall’s revealing top appeared to be too much to handle for some people, who have taken to social media to slam the reality TV star. One person told her to “put a bra on,” while another wrote, “I still prefer old world glamour to these trashy looking females any day.”

Another blasted the girlfriend of NBA player Devin Booker, “Did she forget her bra? No class. I couldn’t imagine a world where you would want to do that, just for the attention ultimately. No self respect, modesty or class.”

Some fans, however, have come to Kendall’s defense, with one clapping back at the trolls, “How on earth is her having confidence in her body not having class?” Another was baffled by the negative reactions as asking, “What is with these comments?” while another added, “All jumping to attack a young womans breasts?! Would you prefer she went down the route of her sisters? I despair at how toxic people have become.”