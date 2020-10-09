Kanye West Accused Of Lying About His Billionaire Status!!

Kanye West is reportedly not a billionaire despite telling everybody that he is one.

Ye disclosed his financial records to the Federal Election Commission, something every presidential candidate is supposed to do.

According to Business Insider, Kanye is only worth “hundreds of millions of dollars,” — and not $5 billion as he suggested.

The rapper has partnerships with several huge brands, including Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and GAP. He also has his G.O.O.D. 

