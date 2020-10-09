Kanye West Accused Of Lying About His Billionaire Status!!

Kanye West is reportedly not a billionaire despite telling everybody that he is one.

Ye disclosed his financial records to the Federal Election Commission, something every presidential candidate is supposed to do.

According to Business Insider, Kanye is only worth “hundreds of millions of dollars,” — and not $5 billion as he suggested.

The rapper has partnerships with several huge brands, including Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and GAP. He also has his G.O.O.D.

B.I. valued three of his companies (Yeezy LLC., Yeezy Apparel LLC., and Yeezy Footwear LLC.) at $50 million per entity. His Adidas and Nike collaborations reportedly net him between $30 to $75 million. Ye listed 29 different companies under his brand — eight of them pulling in just $5 million in 2019.

Plus, he is $100 million in debt.

His is still extremely rich, but according to the financial publication and Ye’s own financial records — he may need to grind bit longer and harder if he wants to hit billionaire status.