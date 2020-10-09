Kamala Harris’s ‘Canadian Dream’

Hi, this is Dan Bilefsky, a Canada correspondent for based in Montreal, where Senator Kamala Harris spent her oft-overlooked teenage years.

During Wednesday’s U.S. vice-presidential debate, Ms. Harris, a former California attorney general, prosecuted her case against the Trump presidency. But for the past month, I’ve been trying to understand a different Kamala: the disco-dancing adolescent shaped by her formative years at a multicultural high school in Montreal in the late 1970s.

[Read: In Canada, Kamala Harris, a Disco-Dancing Teenager, Yearned for Home].

The assignment had particular resonance for me because my childhood intersected with Ms. Harris’s. While I didn’t know Ms. Harris, I grew up in Montreal near Westmount, a few blocks from where she lived with her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and her sister, Maya. I was in high school around the same era as Ms. Harris. And my father, a kidney specialist, worked at the Jewish General Hospital, where her mother did pioneering breast cancer research.

We also share another connection: While young Kamala was channeling Diana Ross in an all-girl troupe in which her nom de disco was “Angel,” I was pretending to be John Travolta, clumsily twirling my older sister to the soundtrack of “Saturday Night Fever.”