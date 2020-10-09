Jordin Sparks Draws Inspiration From Mariah Carey for Her Christmas Music

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Macguyver

Aside from talking about recording new songs, the ‘American Idol’ alum reveals that the ‘All I Want for Christmas’ hitmaker gifted her a copy of her new memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

Singer Jordin Sparks has been inspired by her heroine Mariah Carey to record Christmas music.

The “American Idol” star reveals she is getting into the festive spirit by working on songs just in time for the holiday season – and the performer is thrilled to finally share them with fans.

“I think this is the first time I’m saying it out loud, but I am finally working on Christmas music and so I’m very excited for people to be able to hear that,” she told the New York Post’s Page Six. “I was born December 22nd. Christmas is like, in my veins so I cannot wait for everybody to hear what I’ve been working on with that.”

Sparks hopes the new tunes will bring her a step closer to Carey, one of her idols.

“She’ll be the queen of Christmas, I’ll just be the princess, I’m fine. I can take that,” she joked of the “All I Want for Christmas” singer.

And it seems Carey is a Sparks fan – because she gifted her a copy of her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”.

“So Mariah and Whitney (Houston) … I’ve looked up to them my entire life. I’m so inspired by them,” Jordin added. “You can hear it in a lot of the choices I make. I’ve always been supportive of (Carey’s) stuff.”

“I just love everything that she does and she sent me the book and I don’t even know what to do with myself because she’s got so many people that love her, you know, and I’m just really grateful. I can’t wait to read it.”