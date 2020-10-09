Jordan De Goey, Carlton interested in signing Collingwood star, Zac Williams, Adam Saad

Melbourne great Garry Lyon says Carlton shown interest in signing Collingwood star Jordan De Goey in what is looming as a massive off-season for the Blues.

After finishing in 12th position, the Blues are set to make a tilt at the top eight next year after securing the commitments of both Zac Williams and Adam Saad, and De Goey could be the cherry on top.

According to Lyon, the Blues are flush with salary cap space after missing out on Stephen Coniglio and Dylan Shiel over the past few summers and are not finished spending this year.

“My ‘8:30 man’ reckons that Carlton have been stockpiling salary cap room for a number of years now, which is why they can make the big offers to Zac Williams and Adam Saad,” Lyon told SEN Breakfast on Wednesday.

Carlton has joined a number of rival clubs who are interested in signing Pies star Jordan De Goey (Getty)

“He’s saying they’re not finished … they’re not finished.

“They’re asking the question of some big names and some big, big names are asking the question of them.”

Lyon was backed by Essendon champion Tim Watson, but the three-time premiership winner admitted that getting a deal done between the two rival clubs would prove difficult.

“After you told me about your ‘8:30 man’ I went to my ‘9:45’ man and I said, ‘What are you hearing?'” Watson told SEN Breakfast on Friday.

“And he said, ‘Yes, Carlton are keen on (Jordan) De Goey and I said, ‘How can they possibly get that deal done?’ and he said, ‘With great difficulty but they are looking at him as a possible recruit as well’.

“I can’t see how they’re going to get that deal done.”