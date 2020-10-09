Jimmy Garoppolo back, will start for 49ers vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) provided fans with some good news heading into the weekend.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Friday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start under center for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins (1-3).

Garoppolo hasn’t seen action since he suffered a high right ankle sprain in San Francisco’s Week 2 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Multiple 49ers players went down to injuries that Sunday afternoon, which caused some within the organization to blame the MetLife turf for those setbacks. An independent field inspector cleared the playing surface before San Francisco faced the Jets on Sept. 20 and the New York Giants the subsequent Sunday.

San Francisco crushed the Giants 36-9 but then lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last week with Nick Mullens starting in place of Garoppolo. Mullens didn’t have to do much against the woeful Giants, but he tossed a pair of interceptions in the losing effort against Philadelphia, one of which was taken to the house for a touchdown with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter: