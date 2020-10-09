Jennifer Lopez Dropped a Major “Secret” About Her New Beauty Brand

Last week, it was revealed Jennifer would receive the honor at the virtual ceremony, with Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital stating, “Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time… For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon of 2020.”

Perhaps the star will be wearing one of her products when when the E! PCAs air on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.

Until then, see which other stars own cosmetics brands in the extensive list below!