Jennifer Garner’s Kids ‘Miss’ Her Ex John C. Miller After Their Split

Back in August, the 48-year-old actress and 42-year-old businessman reportedly broke up before the coronavirus lockdown began, after a two-year relationship.

It seems like Jennifer Garner‘s John C. Miller has left a huge impression on the actress’ children during the time they were together. According to a new report, the “Alias” alum’sthree kids “miss” having her ex-boyfriend around following their split.

The insider went on saying to In Touch that her children are still adjusting to their daily routines without the businessman. However, the source noted that “life goes on.”

Ahead of the holiday season, Jennifer and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck are looking forward to some festive fun. “There are plenty of activities around Halloween to keep them busy. Jen is working on costumes and decorating the house,” the insider shared. “Jen lives for Halloween and everything fall-related.”

Back in August, Jennifer and John reportedly broke up before the coronavirus lockdown began, after a two-year relationship. “It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up,” a source claimed at the time. Of why their relationship came to an end, the so-called insider spilled, “It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single.” The source went on assuring that “Jen’s doing fine, – she’s great actually.”

However, the same day news broke about their split, he was pictured out and about in Los Angeles. Donning a white sweatshirt and midnight blue jeans, the CEO of Caliburger was seen behind the wheel of a large white Jeep. His ex-wife, whom he shares two children with, was also seen climbing into the same car.

Meanwhile, Jennifer seems to be leaning on her friends following her breakup from John. On the same day he reunited with his ex-wife, the 48-year-old actress was enjoying a beach day with her female pals in Malibu.