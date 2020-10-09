Jeff Goldblum Recreated The Open Shirt Shot From Jurassic Park

A thirst trap ~65 million years in the making~.
It goes without saying that Jurassic Park is an iconic movie filled with iconic moments.
And, of course, arguably the most memorable of those iconic moments is the shot of Jeff Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, looking kind of sweaty and laying back with his shirt fully open.
It’s such a moment that there is even a Funko Pop! for it.
Well, 27 years after the release of the film, Jeff recreated that classic thirst shot and put it up on his Insta — as one does in 2020:
And as you can see, it’s a pretty spot-on recreation, right down to the leather pants:
Of course, as Jeff notes, he actually took the photo as a thank you gift from him* for having almost 3,000 people register to vote in the upcoming election using his HeadCount page.
Jeff recreating that shot is also a full-circle moment, as he is currently filming Jurassic World alongside his original JP co-stars, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.
Oh, and I’ll save you the trouble of scrolling back up and leave the photo here for you to gaze upon. Also, if you haven’t registered to vote and want to thank Jeff for the pic, you can head over to his HeadCount page and do so!
