Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.12% By .com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.12%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.61% or 156.0 points to trade at 3542.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.87% or 1930.0 points to end at 69220.0 and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) was up 2.81% or 525.0 points to 19190.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:), which fell 4.24% or 10.0 points to trade at 226.0 at the close. Takashimaya Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.22% or 37.0 points to end at 839.0 and JGC Corp. (T:) was down 3.55% or 38.0 points to 1031.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2113 to 1366 and 208 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.13.

Crude oil for November delivery was up 0.32% or 0.13 to $41.32 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December rose 0.37% or 0.16 to hit $43.50 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.04% or 19.65 to trade at $1914.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.05% to 105.95, while EUR/JPY rose 0.07% to 124.74.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 93.498.