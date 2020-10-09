Jackie Robinson’s daughter objects to Trump using photo

A campaign ad recently released by President Donald Trump features a photo of Jackie Robinson, and his daughter Sharon wants the photo removed immediately.

The “Say What You Will About America” ad features many black and white images from the United States from the early 1900s. There are photos of farmers and construction workers as well as photos of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robinson, who became the first Black man to play in Major League Baseball.

Robinson’s daughter Sharon tweeted Thursday that she did not support Trump’s use of the image of her father, saying she feels the Trump campaign symbolizes everything Robinson fought against.