Jack White Is Going On SNL And People Don’t Know Who He Is

You ever have one of those moments that rattles you to your core? That makes you realize that maybe the way you’ve been torpedoing through this strange existence is completely different to everyone else around you? That maybe you, YOU, are the weird one??? Well, this is me today.
“What spurred this existential crisis?” I hear you cry. WELL, it all started when country music star Morgan Wallen was cut from an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after being spotted on TikTok partying during the weekend.
His replacement? Jack White! And, let me tell you, I was all like, “Woo!”
HOWEVER, it appears that SOME people were more like, “Who?”
“WHO IS JACK WHITE?”
“IS HE THE ‘DON’T HURT YOURSELF’ MAN??”
“WHO IS HE AND WHY IS HE NOT TAYLOR SWIFT?!”
“WHY ARE YOU BOTHERING ME AT WORK ABOUT A MUSICIAN THAT WAS POPULAR 15 YEARS AGO?”
Now, I’m not going to lie — a small part of me was horrified.
Which led to this live footage of me realizing that “Seven Nation Army” came out 17 years ago:
But no problem, people who aren’t approximately a billion years old — allow me to introduce you to Mr. White. Most people know him as the frontman for the White Stripes:
He was also in The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather…
…and he’s had a pretty successful solo career.
AND HE WAS A HUGE PART OF MY TEEN YEARS, WHICH ARE EVIDENTLY OVER NOW.
Anyways, please leave me a comment if you also know who Jack White is so I can be assured that I’m still super cool.
