Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shares a picture of the late actor’s grave

Irrfan Khan’s passing away has left a void in Bollywood that may never be filled. The late actor was one of the most gifted talents we’ve ever witnessed.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, this year due to neuroendocrine tumour. Today, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan took to social media and dedicated a post to his late father. Babil shared a picture of the actor’s grave and wrote, “When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” – Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.” Take a look at the post below.

Even though Irrfan is no more, he will always be remembered by his work.