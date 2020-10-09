Indian Police Accuse Popular TV Station of Ratings Fraud

NEW DELHI — Ever since it hit the airwaves three years ago, Republic TV has been one of India’s most-watched, most-talked-about and most-contentious television news channels.

Its lead anchor, Arnab Goswami, has made a name for himself shouting down opponents, embracing right-wing causes and aggressively backing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-leaning administration.

In turn, Republic TV’s ratings have soared.

But this week, police officials in Mumbai accused Republic TV and two smaller channels of rigging the ratings system by paying poor people the equivalent of a few dollars a month to tune into the station and leave their televisions on. In some cases, police officials said, people being bribed to watch the English-language channel did not speak English and were annoyed to tie up their television sets with programming that they couldn’t even understand.

Those viewership levels are not just a source of pride: They are also a major factor in a station’s ad revenue, therefore fueling its continuing ability to shape the public discourse.