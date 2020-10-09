Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler film rises to No 1 on Netflix, despite mixed reviews

Hubie Halloween is currently the top-ranked film on Netflix, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and some fans.

The film, a comedy starring Adam Sandler, follows the exploits of Hubie Dubois, a Salem deli owner known around town for his zealous Halloween activities.

In the day since Hubie Halloween arrived on the streaming service, it has already risen up the charts to become the platform’s current most popular film.

Hubie Halloween also boasts a large supporting cast which includes frequent Sandler collaborator Kevin James, plus Steve Buscemi, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis and Ben Stiller.

The film currently holds a rating of just 49 per cent on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 60 per cent.

“More unexpectedly,” he added, “it’s generally bearable – a light, sweet and nostalgic comedy that is pleasantly devoid of high stakes.”

Plenty of viewers voiced their praise for the film on social media, with one commenter describing the comedy as “the best movie of 2020”.

“Hubie Halloween is absolutely terrible which makes it genuinely amazing and the best movie of 2020,” wrote someone else. “I’m being serious.”