How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on TV and Online

Have any of the winners already been announced?

Actually, yes. NBC and dick clark productions already revealed that Garth Brooks is being honored with the coveted ICON Award. It looks like the country superstar is in pretty elite company, too: Only eight other artists have received the award.

However, music lovers will have to watch the telecast to see the rest of the winners.

How do you win a Billboard Music Award?

Good question! According to NBC, the nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music. These include album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, which are all tracked by Billboard and its data partners. This year, they’re looking at the chart period from Mar. 23, 2019 to Mar. 14, 2020. Remember, the event was originally scheduled to take place in April.